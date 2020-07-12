Law enforcement say “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both state and local law enforcement around the Natural State will be working in full-force this week on a traffic safety campaign that officials say will try to stress taking the foot off the accelerator.
The “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” campaign starts July 13 and goes through July 19 around the state.
In a media release, Arkansas State Police said state and local departments will be working on the project and that ASP will contribute patrol resources in a Regional Speed Enforcement Plan targeting speeders on selected days of the week.
Arkansas will be working with Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska officials on the regional project.
Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant said speeding has placed a major role in crashes as well as puts people in danger.
“Speeding is synonymous with tragedy and death on our roadways. It’s a proven fact, higher speeds significantly reduce a driver’s reaction time and ability to steer safely around other vehicles, roadway hazards and unexpected highway exits and detours in highway construction zones,” Col. Bryant said.
People can learn more about the project by going to the campaign’s website or by calling 501-618-8136.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.