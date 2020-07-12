SCHD: 250 new coronavirus cases identified, 3 additional deaths reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says the county reached 13,702 cases of COVID-19 Sunday after 250 new cases were reported.
There have been 221 total deaths across the county -- an increase of three deaths since Saturday morning.
The health department says nearly 70% of cases in Shelby County have recovered. And deaths only account for 1.6% of all cases. There are currently 4,449 active cases in the county at this time, accounting for 32.5% of all cases.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
SCHD is also monitoring several clusters of coronavirus outbreaks at adult care facilities in Shelby County. There has been a total of 35 facilities affected with 69 deaths reported.
Of the 36 facilities, 18 of them have resolved clusters. Clusters are considered resolved when a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 26,803 total cases and 313 deaths
- Crittenden -- 817 cases; 13 deaths; 705 recoveries
- Cross -- 94 cases; 1 death; 84 recoveries
- Lee -- 818 cases; 3 deaths; 639 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 290 cases; 3 deaths; 166 recoveries
- Phillips -- 171 cases; 5 deaths; 127 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 69 cases; 3 deaths; 54 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 901 cases; 3 deaths; 869 recoveries
Mississippi -- 35,419 total cases and 1,230 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 100 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 46 cases
- Coahoma -- 222 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,900 cases; 19 deaths
- Lafayette -- 497 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 277 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 448 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 99 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 352 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 145 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 123 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 61,006 total cases and 738 deaths
- Crockett -- 52 cases; 3 deaths; 24 recoveries
- Dyer -- 291 cases; 3 deaths; 130 recoveries
- Fayette -- 368 cases; 5 deaths; 221 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 411 cases; 4 deaths; 283 recoveries
- Haywood -- 118 cases; 3 deaths; 41 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 180 cases; 4 deaths; 85 recoveries
- McNairy -- 101 cases; 1 death; 41 recoveries
- Tipton -- 696 cases; 7 deaths; 517 recoveries
