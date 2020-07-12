Silverfield rings in another top commitment for Tiger football

Coach Ryan Silverfield and Tigers players speak to the media after practice. (Source: MS)
By Jarvis Greer | July 12, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 6:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ryan Silverfield continues to rake it in for the Memphis Tigers on the college football recruiting trail.

The U of M securing a commitment from Wide Receiver Cameron Wright of Mississippi High School Football powerhouse in South Panola. 

The 6 foot 4 inches tall, 200 pound Wright is rated as a 3-Star Recruit by 24/7Sports, and is ranked as the 15th best prospect from the Magnolia State. 

Wright becomes the 17th committment to the Tigers for 2021. -- 4/7 Sports currently ranks this Class 33rd nationally. 

It’s the highest recruiting ranking in school history, and it’s now tops in the American Athletic Conference.

