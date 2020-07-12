16-year-old dead, 2 victims injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are reporting a 16-year-old girl and two other people were victims of an overnight shooting in Raleigh.
Around midnight Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Invergarry where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The teen was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police Department says there is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-529-CASH.
