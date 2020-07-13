17 businesses forced to close under new restrictions suing Shelby Co government, health department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen restaurants in the Mid-South that were forced to close last week are now suing the Shelby County government and health department.
Lawsuits filed by two separate attorneys on behalf of 17 bars that were shut down last week by the Shelby County Health Department over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuits filed in federal court today basically say the businesses were singled out.
The bars or limited service restaurants say in the lawsuit that they are not the reason the Virus is spreading in Shelby County. The head of the health department said the reason for the shutdown of these businesses was based on the licenses.
”In an attempt to act like they were doing something in response to it they did a PR stunt. It’s just a PR stunt,” said Attorney Robert Spence.
The attorneys say the businesses were singled out with no rhyme or reason. The Shelby County mayors office defended the health departments order saying it was necessary because of the pandemic, adding bar business is a social setting and social distancing is one strategy to stop the spread.
The attorneys are seeking an injunction so the bars can reopen. They expect to have a court date this week.
