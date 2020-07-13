Collierville Schools explores social distancing options for classrooms ahead of reopening

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools is exploring options for ways to enforce social distancing within their classrooms ahead of the upcoming school year.
Dr. Nancy Kelley with Safe Schools joined principals and administrators Monday to find options that could work for students and teachers.
In late June, Collierville Schools announced its Restart and Recovery Plan Overview for the 2020-2021 school year -- a breakdown of four phases to help students return to school safely.
At last check, the plan needed to be approved by the Shelby County Health Department and would later be shared with the school board, parents and stakeholders.
