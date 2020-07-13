Fayette County retreat center offering free wedding space for couples looking to marry amid pandemic

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Never has there been a wedding season like this one. Weddings across the world are getting canceled or scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pinecrest Camp and Retreat Center in Fayette County has lost thousands due to canceled weddings, but it still wants to help some host their dream wedding for free.
In part, it was through Pinecrest Camp and Retreat Center’s own struggles that brought them to an idea to give back to a group of couples.
“People couldn’t come to retreats. People weren’t doing weddings and we thought that’s just too sad, people still want to have their wedding,” said Pinecrest Executive Director Lucy Cummings.
The summer is usually a busy time for Pinecrest’s chapel.
“It has beautiful wood inside. Everything is hand-milled. The rafters are just soaring,” said Cummings.
A venue that would usually cost more than $2,400 is available to couples looking to get married during the pandemic for free. Pinecrest has decided to do a wedding rescue on Aug. 8. Couples can book the chapel for two-hour time slots, free of charge, unless you use the venue’s officiant which costs about $200.
The wedding needs to follow local mandates.
“In Fayette County, you can’t have more than 50 people, you have to be socially distanced and you have to wear masks,” said Cummings.
The pandemic has created a deficit of about $200,000 for Pinecrest. Cummings said there’s always a reason to give back.
“I guess we work like why can’t we do something or why can’t we help instead of why should we help,” Cummings said.
There are four spots available for couples looking to get married on Aug. 8. For more information click here.
