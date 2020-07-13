GOV: “Masks are the one tool we have to battle the spread of the virus and to be in public”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson started off the press conference by talking about masks saying, “Masks are the one tool we have to battle the spread of the virus and to be out in public.” Hutchinson pleaded with Arkansans to wear a mask to help limit the spread the COVID, and to allow Arkansans to be out in public.
A question was asked, “What’s stopping people from wearing masks? How can you get folks to change behavior?” Hutchinson said one tool is a mandate, another is education and encouragement with enforcement in restaurants.
As cases in Arkansas continue to rise, the Governor said while the new cases are half of Saturday’s record day of 1,061, he stressed the number is simply too high, and the state must do better.
With the numbers rising, Hutchinson touched on the hospitalization numbers in the state, showing how each region is doing with available beds in hospitals.
