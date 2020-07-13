Hot and humid week ahead

Dry air is in place for now, but a southerly wind for the rest of the week will increase low level moisture across the Mid-South allowing humidity to rise along with temperatures. By the middle and end of the week heat index values will likely range from 105 to 110.

By Ron Childers | July 13, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 7:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light east wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon showers or storm and highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

