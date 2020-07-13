Hot and humid week ahead

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon showers or storm and highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.