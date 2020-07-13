Hot stretch of weather expected this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. A cold front moved through yesterday, which helped slightly drop humidity. It will still feel hot this afternoon though with high temperatures in the lower 90s. It will be dry with sunshine today and there will be a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-70s this evening.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 74. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to rise over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s tomorrow and near 100 through the end of the week. Humidity will still be manageable Tuesday, but high humidity will be back Wednesday. The heat index will likely exceed 105 Wednesday through Friday, so we will have heat advisories in the Mid-South. A few pop-up showers will be possible during the afternoons, but most of the area will remain dry.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 90s.
Brittney Bryant
