ICU utilization in the metro area spikes over the weekend, then falls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes remain on hospital capacity in the Memphis metro area. This weekend the COVID-19 task force reported ICU utilization in the red for the first time since the pandemic started.
Data put out Saturday by the Shelby County Health Department showed ICU utilization at 93%, sparking a red alert. Of that 26% of ICU patients were confirmed COVID-19 positive.
By Monday’s daily update, the health department reported utilization of ICU beds was down to 86%, but more of the occupants had COVID-19, with 30% confirmed COVID positive.
Dr. Scott Morris at Church Health said the squeeze on the hospital system by the virus impacts anyone who needs care.
“The issue is not just because of people with COVID,” said Morris. “It’s all the other things. You have a heart attack, or you’re in a car wreck. We want those people to receive quality care in the intensive care unit. And we are very much bumping up on a time where we may not be able to guarantee that.”
As COVID-19 transmission has increased in Shelby County so too have hospitalizations.
“The concern of a lot of infectious disease folks is that the first phase may just drift into the second wave without really going away. And unfortunately, we’re sort of on pace for that if we’re not careful,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist.
Threlkeld said past pandemics have started with a moderate spring wave followed by a serious fall surge.
He believes that’s what could pose significant challenges for our medical system in the months to come, as we enter flu season.
“When you fold another month or two from high numbers left over from the first wave, and then you throw in schools opening, people being inside again as the weather cools off, and you fold in actual influenza coming itself, you can really see there are some mixtures there that are potential for real problems,” he said.
Hospitals have individualized surge plans that they must enact before reporting that they are at capacity.
The decision on activating the alternative care facility in Memphis at the old Commercial Appeal Headquarters on Union Avenue rests with the state of Tennessee. The 400-bed space cost the state $51.3 million to outfit for medical use.
