Intense heat returns by mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to rise over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s tomorrow and near 100 through the end of the week. Humidity will still be manageable Tuesday, but high humidity will be back Wednesday. The heat index will likely exceed 105 Wednesday through Friday, so we will have heat advisories in the Mid-South. A few pop-up showers will be possible during the afternoons, but most of the area will remain dry.