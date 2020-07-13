LIVE: Panola Co. investigators give update after deadly shooting at concert

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators in Panola County, Mississippi plan to give an update after a deadly shooting at a local concert.
Two people are dead, and several others injured after the shooting at the concert. Videos posted on Facebook show concertgoers running away from the gunshots.
In total, more than 100 shots were fired.
Panola County District Attorney John Champion says two people died in the shooting and an unknown number were injured.
We asked if the owner of the property can be arrested or fined for breaking Mississippi state health guidelines that say all outdoor gatherings should be held to less than 100 people, Champion said there are no punishments or fines associated with those health guidelines.
