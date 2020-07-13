Mid-South woman turns 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Willie Mae Gray turned 100 years old Sunday, and friends and family gathered for a special drive-by celebration.
According to her grandchildren, Willie Mae is a “news junkie” that has voted in every election since she was 18 years old and she’s looking forward to the August and November elections.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris even showed up to the celebration to give her a special gift -- a key to the city.
Happy birthday, Willie Mae!
