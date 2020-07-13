MPD: 2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a deadly early morning shooting in Memphis.
Police said a male shooting victim went to the Tillman Station around 5:27 Monday morning.
Officers said he was shot in the 2800 block of Nathan near Scott Street and Sam Cooper in Binghampton.
When MPD arrived on the scene two men were dead.
Investigators said the shooter is known to the victims. He ran from the scene wearing red shorts.
MPD has not named the victims killed at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.