Oxford police launch social media investigation after series of messages surface

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department released a statement Monday regarding a series of social media messages that have surfaced.
OPD says the University Police Department, federal law enforcement partners and Snapchat are assisting in the investigation.
Officials have not specified what the topic of the posts were but says a student with the screen name associated with the messages has not been located at the university at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this investigation contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8744.
