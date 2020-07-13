SCS answers parents concerns about upcoming school year

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents have a tough decision this week. All families with children who go to Shelby County Schools have to decide whether or not they want their child to go to school or learn from home.
This is leaving many parents with a lot of questions.
If you send your child to school, what safety precautions will the school take? If you keep your child at home, how will the school make sure they don’t fall behind?
The virtual community conversation SCS is hosting Monday night will hopefully help parents make that choice.
During the virtual event, SCS leaders will discuss their SAFE Re-Entry plan and answer parent’s questions. The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. and families can join in on the SCS Facebook and Twitter pages, voiceofscs.com and C19TV.
Superintendent Joris Ray appeared on CNN Sunday to discuss reopening plans. He said he will follow data and science when it comes to deciding whether or not to reopen schools.
“Because at the end of the day the virus is fluid, doesn’t have a timetable and we are going to keep the community here safe. We were the first to close to be sheltered in place right here this school district before the state, the city of county government,” Ray said.
SCS has also launched a hotline for parents whose children receive special education. Parents can call the hotline and ask questions about their child’s specific individualized education plans under the two options for the fall. You can reach the hotline by calling the number on your screen.
The hotline will be open every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.