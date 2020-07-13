Shelby County Schools Board of Education approves 2020-21 start and end dates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools’ Board of Education voted Monday during a special meeting to approve the new start and end dates for the 2020-21 school year.
The school year begins Aug. 31, 2020 and ends June 16, 2021. The fall semester will include a fall break. The rest of the calendar, including spring break, is expected to stay the same.
Last week, SCS released their S.A.F.E. (Strategic Action for Flexible Education) Re-Entry Plan. Parents have until July 18 to choose either in-person or virtual learning for the fall semester. Students whose parents do not submit their choice by July 18 are automatically enrolled in the in-person option.
On Monday night, the district is holding a virtual town hall for parents who still have questions. It starts at 6 p.m.
