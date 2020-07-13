8th MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Memphis Area Transit Authority announced another employee has tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.
This is the eighth employee that has contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to MATA.
Data from the transit authority says the employee works as a dispatcher for MATAplus and their last day of work was Wednesday, July 8. Disinfecting and deep cleaning procedures have already been completed.
MATA says all employees that have contracted the virus were given PPE to help reduce the spread prior to their test results.
