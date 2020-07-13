Town of Collierville offering payment plans for utility services

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville stopped disconnecting water services due to unpaid bills on March 11, now the town is offering a payment plan for missed utility payments.
According to a news release, Collierville residents and businesses are still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Finance Department of Collierville plans to mail notices and payment plan information to impacted customers. Disconnects will also resume in Collierville on August 5.
Officials said the payment plan agreement will allow customers to spread out missed payments and keep their water turned on at their businesses and homes.
Town leaders said the payment plan is a limited time offer and requires a $50 down payment. It also requires future bills to be paid on their due date.
If you have any questions about this service, please call 901-457-2240 or email utilities@colliervilletn.gov.
