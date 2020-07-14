Best Life: The do’s and don’ts of tech etiquette during the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Due to the coronavirus, we’ve all become a bit more tech-savvy, but are you breaking the rules and not even knowing it? Not replying to emails, constant notification chirps, loud background noise while on a conference call.
There is a lot that can annoy your fellow co-workers. Here are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to proper tech etiquette at home and in your office.
What things do your co-workers do that drive you crazy? While some faux pas can lead to short-lived awkward moments, a study by Intel found that four out of ten HR managers got complaints about an employee’s improper use of mobile technology. The most common complaint was a phone ringing during a meeting.
As for email, make sure to quickly reply or acknowledge emails. A survey of 1,500 workers found that more than half of people who send a work email expect a reply within 12 to 24 hours. Before hitting ‘Reply All’ in an email, think whether everyone needs to be on the email. And if you email a co-worker back and forth three times and the problem is not resolved, pick up the phone.
Also, think twice before adding emojis. Some people add smiley faces to emails to soften the tone of their request, but a recent study found that using smiley faces in work emails makes readers perceive the sender as less competent and juvenile.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Bob Walko, Videographer and Editor.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.