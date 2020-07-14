Boys in blue face tought test in Birmingham Legion FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, 901 FC will have one more practice at AutoZone Park before heading to Birmingham and its matchup against Legion FC.
Not an easy restart for the 901 having to travel to a Legion FC team that made the USL quarterfinals last season.
901 FC Head Coach Tim Mulqueen is looking forward to the matchup.
“We leave the preparation, the caution to our great front office in what we need to do in our training staff. My concern is getting us ready for a playoff team in Birmingham, a very good team in our group. Tremendous challenge out of the gate, but we’ll be up for it, I’m sure. We’ll be ready. it’ll be an exciting match. But we are excited to participate.”
901 FC gets back at it down in Birmingham against Legion FC Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.