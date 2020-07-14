901 FC signs two players ahead of start date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the restart of the United Soccer League season less than two days away, Memphis 901 FC adds two players to its roster.
Joining the boys in blue are defender Reece Buckmaster and forward Cal Jennings. Buckmaster is a former 2019 second-round pick of the MLS New York Red Bulls. He made 7 starts last season.
Jennings was a first-round pick of FC Dallas this year. He was last year’s American Athletic Conference Player of the year and scored 46 goals with 16 assists in his college career at UCF.
