Frequently asked questions: Absentee voting in Shelby County

Multiple security measures are in place to keep ballots secure and detect attempts of anyone but the legitimate voter to use the ballot. Ballots mailed to the P.O. box are retrieved by two election commission employees, one Democrat and one Republican, and are brought back to the election commission offices. Each ballot is noted as received in the computer system and placed in a secure ballot box, where it remains until counted on election day. Ballots that are sent by commercial carriers, like FedEx, are received at the election commission’s Nixon Drive location, at the front counter. Two employees (Democrat and Republican) are immediately called to retrieve the ballot. They enter it into the computer and place it in a secure ballot box. An audit is performed daily to match the number of ballots received to the number in the computer system.