WATCH: Germantown set to announce re-entry plan for 2020-21 school year

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Municipal School District will share their re-entry plan for the 2020-21 school year at a virtual board meeting Tuesday.
The district will present the plan to the school board at 4 p.m. but won’t officially release it until Wednesday.
GMSD spent weeks reviewing feedback from parents and more than 100 staff members.
The meeting is expected to address district-level plans while individual schools will release more specific scheduling and procedures at a later date.
The complete plan will be posted to the GMSD website Wednesday.
