Grizzlies getting used to the ‘bubble’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the NBA trudges into week two down in Orlando, Florida, more players are not with their teams.
Russell Westbrook announced he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and did not join the Rockets in the bubble. He’s quarantining back in Houston.
Rajon Rondo did go with the Lakers to Disney, but he broke his thumb in practice and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
The Grizzlies? Everybody is present, accounted for, and by all indications, are doing well.
With five on five workouts now in full effect, the Grizzlies said they are getting their groove back... something that was difficult to do during the individual workouts the team was limited to back in Memphis.
Now, with everybody safely in the bubble, guard DeAnthony Melton said, the Grizz could be even better than they were before the forced coronavirus break.
“It’s kinda crazy to see,” said Melton. “Even some of us young players who’ve played a couple of games together, four or five games together. Just to get everybody out here, and have everybody healthy at 100%. And we’ve got guys we haven’t seen in months that are playing now. So, it’s just a blessing, and exciting to see how many guys we got, and how deep and how competitive our practices and everything like that is now.”
The Grizzlies will have three scrimmages against Eastern Conference teams before playing for real July 31 against Portland in Orlando.
