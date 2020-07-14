HEAT ADVISORY Wednesday as the summer heat and humidity ramp up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light southeast wind and an overnight low in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and muggy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80 each night.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be much the same with partly cloudy skies, hot, and humid each day along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the upper 70s to near 80.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.