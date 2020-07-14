Heat and humidity continue to rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Humidity levels are still slightly lower this morning, but it will be a hot afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-90s. The heat index will be around 100. It will stay dry today with plenty of sunshine. Low temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 95. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 76. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the upper 90s all week with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels will jump up significantly on Wednesday and it will stay very humid through at least Friday. The heat index will likely exceed 105 Wednesday through Friday, so we will have heat advisories in the Mid-South. A few pop-up showers will be possible during the afternoon starting Wednesday, but rain will not be widespread.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A few afternoon showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
