Intense heat expected through the weekend

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity levels will be higher through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week. The heat index will likely hit or exceed 105 Wednesday through Friday, so we will likely have heat advisories in the Mid-South. A few pop-up showers or storms will be possible each afternoon, but much of the area will remain dry. Lows each night will be in the mid to upper 70s.