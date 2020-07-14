Intense heat expected through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and moderately humid this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm is possible from Helena to Clarksdale. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the low to mid to upper 70s. Winds east 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity levels will be higher through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week. The heat index will likely hit or exceed 105 Wednesday through Friday, so we will likely have heat advisories in the Mid-South. A few pop-up showers or storms will be possible each afternoon, but much of the area will remain dry. Lows each night will be in the mid to upper 70s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
