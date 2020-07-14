Masks now required at Miss. driver’s license offices

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued a press release saying masks are now required at all driver’s license offices.
This mandate goes all across the State of Mississippi.
MDPS says customers are also being asked to social distance while waiting in line.
But, with soaring temperatures and long lines at the DMV, some say it’s too hot to wear a mask while waiting outside.
“You know, I’m already starting to sweat,” said Petal resident Brandon Brownlee. “And you know having to look professional and everything like that, it’s going to be really hard after three hours of something like this standing out in, you know, the sun. It’s going to, you know, wear you down. So, I mean, there’s no real concessions or water or anything out for anybody, so it’s going to be really hard for people to stand in line for three hours in this kind of sun.”
If you do not want to wait in line at the DMV, you can check out www.dps.ms.gov.
