Mid-South business headlines: Business owners suing Shelby Co., health department in response to sudden closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen Mid-South restaurants that were forced to close last week are now suing the Shelby County government and health department.
Two separate lawsuits have been filed on behalf of 17 bars that had to close over concerns of COVID-19. Those lawsuits say the businesses were singled out without any evidence that they were responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases.
Greg Akers, editor-in-chief of the Memphis Business Journal, says the language the county is using to define a bar isn’t scientific.
“Legally in the county and in the state, there aren’t things called bars. They’re called limited-service restaurants and that is defined as a dining and drinking place that has less than 50% of its money from food,” he said.
Akers says the complaint in the lawsuits is that limited-services restaurants are not scientifically correlated to the spread of COVID-19.
The order did not affect bars on Beale Street.
“There’s a special state statute that allows Beale Street establishments to be considered full-service restaurants, even those that do serve more than 50% alcohol instead of food,” said Akers.
He says given the historic element of Beale, a special status is given to the businesses allowing them to remain operating.
In Tuesday’s health department briefing, officials could broaden the order to include in-dining restaurants including those on Beale Street.
Bar owners in Nashville who’d been ordered to close sued the city in federal court, and the judge denied their request for a restraining order.
Akers says it’s hard to say if Shelby County would have better luck in federal court.
