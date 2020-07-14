NWCC picked tenth in pre-season JUCO football

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - With the announcement by the National Junior College Association to move the football season to the spring, that puts a delay in what’s expected to be another championship run by Northwest Community College.
The Rangers in Senatobia were picked 10th in the Nation Pre-Season by just about all the JUCO prognosticators. They finished fifth in the nation last year.
NWCC won the JUCO National Championship in 2015 and has won nine Mississippi JUCO State Titles since 1960.
The NJCAA said its new spring football schedule could run from March to June.
