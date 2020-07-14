Officials say test backlog to blame for 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday the Shelby County Health Department reported 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest day to day increase since the pandemic started locally in March.
The county had been averaging roughly 300 new cases a week. But case reports Monday showed 153 new cases and 250 new cases Sunday, signaling those two days’ results may have been deceptively low.
“That’s the largest reported number we’ve had in a 24-hour period, which can be very disconcerting to anyone who hears that number,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “We know that those 700 occurred over multiple days and are not a reflection of just one 24-hour period.”
Public health officials have said increased demand for testing is slowing the processing of results at labs, which is not only a local but also national problem. The delayed reporting impacts the ability of the public health system to contact trace effectively.
“Those are tests that were taken over a variety of days. We noted last week there are delays in reporting, particularly to the health department,” said Haushalter. “That means there’s 700 contact investigations that need to occur today and tomorrow. So, that puts a significant burden on the public health system.”
Community testing sites like Church Health said they’re seeing delays of test results for up to a week or longer.
“I think everybody would agree that is unacceptable. We need to get back to a 24 to 48-hour turnaround,” said Dr. Scott Morris, with Church Health.
Haushalter said labs are working to build capacity, and she got notice Monday the state of Tennessee plans to start contracting with an out-of-state lab to ease bottlenecks. Haushalter said it’s possible Shelby County could contract with that lab.
In the meantime, leaders said residents should continue to social distance, wash hands frequently, and wear masks. They note the percentage of positive tests in the past week has hovered around 14 percent. They’d like that number to be 10 percent or less.
“We know that reported increase is a result of a backlog of cases. But nonetheless, it is a signal to all of us that we are not out of the woods yet by any stretch, that we will continue to need to be vigilant,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
