Ole Miss begins process of relocating Confederate statue on campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials at Ole Miss have began the process of removing a Confederate monument on campus.
Last month, the Institute of Higher Learning approved the school’s request to relocate the monument to the University Cemetery.
The 23-foot monument has stood there for over 100 years. Critics say its display near the main administrative building sends a signal that the school glorifies the Confederacy and glosses over the South’s history of slavery.
The decision received backlash from the student body, as it came with plans to beautify the Confederate cemetery, which is also on campus.
“I think there is a level of respect that needs to go to a cemetery and I think we can make it look better and restore it. But I think beautifying is an extra step that we don’t have to take,” said Associated Student Body President Joshua Mannery; “so they’re moving it to a cemetery, but they’re making said cemetery look better than like 75% of any other parts of our campus. [It’s] defeating the purpose of moving it at that point.”
