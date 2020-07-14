Parents ask for more information from DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - With a deadline drawing closer DeSoto County parents say they need more information when it comes to deciding between in-person and virtual learning this upcoming school year.
“We don’t know anything as of right now,” said Melissa Walton.
Aug. 6 is the first day of the fall semester for DeSoto County Schools. Parents have been given three options for their children: in-person classes, hybrid learning or all virtual education. If parents choose the online option they must apply by July 22.
Walton has concerns.
“No one has been able to provide me with answers with how they’re going to structure the classrooms or structure the distance learning,” she said.
In the district’s “Return To Learn” plan several operational guidelines are listed, like minimal movement inside the classroom and limited sharing of objects and materials, but it does not mention the class size.
Walton is considering online learning, but says the plan doesn't address electronic devices.
“What’s missing on the plan is saying that they’re actually going to provide devices for students who do not have devices,” said Walton.
Like many other parents Walton says she can't afford another computer.
In a statement, the district says:
“DeSoto County Schools is committed to working with full-time distance learning students who do not have access to an electronic device. If parents have technology concerns, our distance learning team can be reached via email at DistanceLearning@dcsms.org. They will be glad to help.”
Walton says she's not the only parent who has emailed the district about this issue.
“Why is it that we can only speak with someone via email,” she said.