Public health officials say decision to close bars & limited service restaurants based on federal recommendations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday the Shelby County Health Department said their decision to close bars and limited-service restaurants was based on federal recommendations to act aggressively with respect to COVID-19 transmission in social settings.
It is a controversy now headed to court.
“We have used what we believe to be a science-informed approach to take actions to reduce transmission in our community,” said Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter indicated federal officials who visited the county around July 4th advised them to crack down on social settings where masks could not be worn, as a way to blunt the increasing transmission of the virus.
Shelby County was one of ten communities nationwide selected for the targeted interventions, which included input from the Centers for Disease Control. Haushalter said federal officials told them the highest risk behaviors included alcohol consumption and socializing in close proximity.
Last week, the health department ordered bars and limited-service restaurants to close, but take out services at those establishments are still permitted.
Two federal lawsuits were filed Monday by more than a dozen impacted businesses who say the county intervention is unfair.
“Don’t just single us out as a PR stunt and make us shut down, when our competitors next door to us don’t have to shut down,” said Robert Spence, attorney for one group of plaintiffs.
County officials reiterated Tuesday that the closure has to do with the establishment’s licensing with the state of Tennessee. Bars and limited-service restaurants operate under the same liquor license, which states revenue from the sale of food is 50% or less.
Those with a full restaurant license in the county were allowed to stay open but with reduced hours.
“What was closed were bars, which are limited-service restaurants,” said Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County mayor. “And those two are exactly the same under Tennessee law and regulation.”
Businesses on Beale Street are still open because state law exempts them from meeting food sale percentages in order to obtain a full restaurant license. Since they have a full restaurant license, they are exempt from the county’s bar closure mandate.
But Harris said Tuesday county officials have their eye on the entertainment district and could be forced to act.
“We have received reports that there (is) lots of social activity around that district and have observed lots of folks in that district without masks,” said Harris. “So if that cannot be reined in, we will consider those additional interventions.”
