SCHD: 700 new COVID-19 cases identified overnight in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 700 new coronavirus cases and one more death overnight. This is the largest daily COVID-19 case increase Shelby County has ever experienced.
While it’s our largest daily increase to date, state and local health officials have discussed lengthy delays for some people in getting their test results.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there were 927 test results total on Monday. On Tuesday, there were 5,233 test results in total.
So it’s possible this increase could be attributed to a laboratory backlog subsequent reporting delay. The health department will likely speak to this at the noon news conference.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 14,555 coronavirus cases and 223 deaths total have been identified countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 64.8 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 4,897 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 6,670 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 161,069 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 28,367 total cases and 321 deaths
- Crittenden -- 841 cases; 14 deaths; 746 recoveries
- Cross -- 101 cases; 1 death; 85 recoveries
- Lee -- 827 cases; 4 deaths; 642 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 314 cases; 3 deaths; 185 recoveries
- Phillips -- 173 cases; 5 deaths; 133 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 75 cases; 3 deaths; 54 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 906 cases; 3 deaths; 874 recoveries
Mississippi -- 36,680 total cases and 1,250 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 111 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 47 cases
- Coahoma -- 235 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,009 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 506 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 297 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 461 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 101 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 395 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 147 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 126 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 65,274 total cases and 749 deaths
- Crockett -- 65 cases; 3 deaths; 24 recoveries
- Dyer -- 302 cases; 3 deaths; 134 recoveries
- Fayette -- 380 cases; 5 deaths; 230 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 444 cases; 4 deaths; 288 recoveries
- Haywood -- 141 cases; 3 deaths; 45 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 193 cases; 4 deaths; 92 recoveries
- McNairy -- 117 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- Tipton -- 717 cases; 7 deaths; 522 recoveries
