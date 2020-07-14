2 suspects on the run, another in custody after armed robbery, high-speed chase in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects are on the run and another is in custody after an armed robbery resulted in a high-speed chase.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell confirms there was an armed robbery at Culver’s Grocery in Corinth, Mississippi just before the chase. According to Marshall County Chief investigator Kelly McMillen, a deputy rolled up on the armed suspects during the robbery and pursued the vehicle.
McMillen says the suspects crashed near Piperton and fled the scene on foot.
Officials believe the missing suspects are still armed.
Several law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene including Fayette County, Piperton County, Shelby County and Benton County sheriffs and deputies.
