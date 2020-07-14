TSA finds loaded gun at Memphis International Airport checkpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded firearm at a checkpoint in the Memphis International Airport Tuesday morning.
TSA says a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag. The passenger was escorted out of the area by airport police.
In a news release sent to WMC Action News 5, TSA says in part:
“While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.”
TSA is using this incident as a reminder for passengers to check their bags for any dangerous weapons or any other prohibited items before heading to the airport.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Kevin McCarthy, Assistant Federal Security Director at MEM. “Our advice is to thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
TSA says passengers can face civil penalties along with criminal charges for bringing firearms to a checkpoint.
For more information about TSA prohibited items, please follow these links: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all | https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition
