U of M outlines student housing protocols and procedures for upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has announced new housing requirements for the upcoming school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U of M said housing and dining will be available to students regardless if they are in the classroom, hybrid, or working online.
The Department of Housing will offer double-occupancy rooms, apartment-style living, and a limited number of single-occupancy rooms for residents.
Students with completed housing applications will be sent assignments within the next 7 business days if they haven’t gotten it already.
According to U of M, on-campus housing will remain open regardless of the nature of curriculum delivery.
School leaders will remain in adherence with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards, state/local guidance and University of Memphis guidelines.
Students are expected to abide by the following expectations:
- Students in on-campus housing will complete a COVID-19 test through the UofM Testing Center operated in collaboration with the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center (UTHSC). Instructions for coordinating testing will be shared soon.
- Wear a facemask in all public/common areas outside of your residence hall room.
- Maintain social distancing of six (6) feet or more when in common areas.
- Actively monitor symptoms and report to the Student Health Center as indicated.
- Maintain appropriate hand hygiene.
- Residence hall access is limited to only the students assigned to each hall and University staff supporting the building.
- No outside guests/visitors will be permitted in the halls at this time.
- Common areas such as kitchens and lobbies will remain open with limited occupancy to maintain social distancing.
Common areas and shared restrooms will be cleaned daily. Hand-sanitizer will be placed in common areas as well.
U of M plans to expand the move-in process over the week prior to classes beginning August 10-15. Students are also required to schedule a move-in appointment to allow for an expedited move-in process and mitigate large crowds.
Instructions on the move-in process will be sent to students’ emails.
Residences halls that are not extended stay will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, for the winter break holiday. Students living in those halls are not required to remove all their belongings, but they will not be able to access the halls during winter break.
The dining locations will reopen on August 10. U of M says, “Great care has been given to health and cleaning protocols to ensure a safe dining experience for our students and employees.”
More details will come concerning on-campus dining.
The university is working closely with Student Health Services and partnering with UTHSC to provide free COVID-19 testing.
For questions or more information, email housing@memphis.edu.
