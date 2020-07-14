WATCH: Gov. Reeves announces COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program on Tuesday.
The program will allocate $70 million of CARES Act money to assist communities in Mississsippi with their COVID-19 expenses.
“Hopefully it can help keep more people on the job, and prevent more layoffs,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “It’s not enough to overcome the terrible cost of COVID-19, but it’s something. It’s necessary. And we’re going to do everything we can to get it out quickly and efficiently.”
Cases continue to spike across the Magnolia State, with more than 800 new cases reported Tuesday.
