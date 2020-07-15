Arlington, Lakeland, Bartlett and Collierville release back-to-school guidelines for 2020-2021 school year

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple school districts in Shelby County have released reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Lakeland School System, Arlington Community Schools, Collierville Schools, and Bartlett City Schools have released their back to school plans. Millington Municipal Schools are expected to release their plans soon.
According to a news release, the first day of school for Lakeland students in grades 1st through 8th is August 10, 2020. Preschoolers and kindergarteners will begin on a staggered schedule. Students will attend one day during the first two weeks of school.
The first day for all preschool and kindergarten students to attend full time is Monday, August 24.
Similar to other districts, Lakeland will offer a remote learning option for students. If families would like to commit to remote learning, parents should complete and submit a form by Wednesday, July 22 to register.
The remote learning option will include a schedule that mirrors a typical school day schedule for their assigned school.
School leaders said the teacher or staff member offering remote instruction will be utilizing a Chromebook to be provided by Lakeland School System.
Lakeland added they will not require COVID-19 testing to return to school.
Arlington plans to start school on August 10 for all students. Kindergartners through 8th graders will return at 100 percent capacity for five days a week.
High School students will return at 50% capacity using a hybrid learning model.
All families have the option to enroll in the remote learning option ‘Arlington Online.' If you would like to participate in this program, students must enroll by July 22 at 4:00 p.m.
Face masks must be worn by students and staff while in common areas such as hallways, lobbies, libraries, break rooms, etc. Masks are strongly encouraged inside classrooms and where social distance is limited.
There will be no assembles, clubs, or field trips until further notice.
The average classroom will be 20 students per classroom, depending on the size of the room.
Breakfast and lunch will still be served, however, lunches will not be consumed in school cafeterias. Each school will have a plan based on the design of the facility. Meals will also be prepackaged by the cafeteria staff.
School leaders are encouraging parents to drive their students to school to limit bus capacity. However, if your child requires bus transportation, you must let ACS know before July 22 at 4:00 p.m. by completing the required paperwork.
The complete back-to-school plan includes contingency plans in case schools are forced to shut down, a complete breakdown of K-8 onsite learning and high school hybrid learning, targeted health and cleaning precautions and more.
Schools in Bartlett will resume classes on August 10. Kindergartners will start school on a staggered schedule one day during the first two weeks of school and will be notified of their first day by the teacher and/or school directly.
Students will be given the option to participate in onsite learning or remote learning for the nine ]weeks of the semester.
After the first nine weeks, students who opt for remote learning will transition to a hybrid (mixed in-person and virtual learning) schedule for high school students. This decision is depending on the number of families that enroll in the 100 percent virtual school option for the first nine weeks.
Families must inform BCS if their students will participate in remote learning before July 24 by clicking “2020-2021 Parent Choice Enrollment” link here: https://bartlettschools.powerschool.com/public
Face masks will be required for students in common spaces where social distancing cannot be obtained. Masks are not required in the classroom, but they are encouraged.
For students participating in onsite learning at elementary schools, students will be limited in the classroom to adhere to social distancing requirements. When possible, students will stay in their assigned classrooms while other teachers will come to them to provide classroom instruction and lessons throughout the day.
Middle schools will maximize classroom space to follow social distancing. Extra spaces like gyms or science labs will also be used to increase social distancing.
High schoolers will be on a hybrid schedule that allows students to learn remotely and in the classroom. Students will be separated into two groups that will attend school on a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday schedule. Friday will be dedicated to remote learning.
Lunches will be delivered to students every day in their classrooms.
Students with free/reduced lunch that are remote learning can pick-up meals at Bartlett High School. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.
The complete back-to-school plan includes details on remote learning, a COVID-19 symptom screening checklist, bus transportation and more.
