Back-to-school plans released for all Shelby County municipal school districts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All seven Shelby County municipal school districts have released their back-to-school plans. All include a 100 percent remote learning option.
On Wednesday, the last of the districts released their plans. School districts in Collierville, Lakeland, Bartlett and Arlington released their back-to-school plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Germantown Municipal School District also released the plan to everyone, after presenting it publicly to the school board on Tuesday.
Now, Shelby County parents have a choice to make-get their kids back in the classroom or keep them at home.
“We’re doing out best to stay on top of the latest research and definitely listening to the health professionals,” Director of Schools for Collierville Schools Gary Lilly said.
Collierville Schools was one of four Shelby County school districts to release their re-entry plans for the first time Wednesday. It let’s families choose to send their children back to school where sanitation and social distancing requirements will be put in place or enroll them in a virtual learning option called Collierville Virtual Academy. School is Collierville starts August 17.
“We’re anxious to see who chooses [the all virtual] option. We think the most popular option will be the traditional in-person option,” Lilly said. “At any point when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained then both students and staff will be required to wear a face covering.”
Bartlett City School District’s first day is August 10, and its plan is looking at the first quarter of the school year. For now, the plan is to send elementary and middle school students back to school full time with social distancing in place. Masks are required in common areas.
High schoolers would adopt a hybrid schedule which means half the lessons are in person and half virtually. Parents of any student have the option to enroll them in 100 percent virtual learning.
The option for full-time virtual learning also goes for families at Arlington Community Schools and the Lakeland School System.
Lakeland’s plan has students going back into schools, but students in grades 5-8 will switch between face to face classes and virtual classes on school grounds. Arlington’s elementary students will go back into school full time and high schoolers will be on a hybrid schedule based on last names.
Last week Shelby County Schools and Millington Municipal School District released their re-entry plans.
