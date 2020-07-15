Breakdown: Heat stroke, how & why it can happen so quickly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -With the pandemic there are many summer activities that may not be operating as usual. Places like pools and parks that normally help us keep the kids busy. This may mean that the kids may spend a lot more time in the backyard or we may try to get outside more to help break up the day. If you are planning to be outside and especially active outside it’s a good idea to know how to read the signs of heat-related illness. Every year over 650 people die due to heat related illness. It is important to know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Both conditions occur when the body becomes dehydrated but can differ between the two.