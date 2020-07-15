Collierville Schools releases reopening plan for upcoming school year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools has released its back-to-school plan for the upcoming school year, which now begins Aug. 17.
The plan gives parents two options -- in-class or virtual learning. Parents must fill out an application by July 29 for virtual learning.
Students will have the option to resume traditional learning in January 2021.
- The student is at school daily for instruction with all district/school-specific safety measures in place.
- Remote Learning (contingency plan): In case of any school closure dictated by state and/or local officials, all students in this model will transition to remote learning driven by their current classroom teachers through the district remote learning platforms (SeeSaw for grades K-2, Schoology for grades 3-12 and Microsoft Teams.)
- Learning will continue through the student’s current courses during this remote time and grades/attendance will be continued until students are cleared to return to the traditional setting
- Learning and instruction will be both synchronous (live instruction via video conferencing at a standard time for the course) as well as asynchronous (students will work at their own pace to complete the work). Classroom teachers will also be available for support during school hours.
- Students, teachers, and parents/caregivers will receive training and will be utilizing these platforms from the opening of the school year to ensure a seamless transition in the event of any school closure.
- The student is at home with coursework in a digital format provided for grades K-12. Each student will have access to coursework through an online platform, managed by both district and non-district teachers. This learning will require both synchronous (students on a live class lesson at the same time with their instructor) and asynchronous (students working at their own pace) settings. Those choosing to participate in this virtual option will be enrolled as a student in their current school, but will receive all instruction from the first day through the Collierville Virtual Academy teachers and counselors. Families that choose this option must be able to designate a “Learning Coach” who will be responsible for the student’s participation and learning each day, and will be present with students in grades K-8 for a minimum of 4-6 hours per day. This will ensure that student supervision is priority and that learning will be supported by both the online instructors and the adult present within the home setting. Students that choose this model will not be present on campus at any time during the school day. Students and parents/caregivers that choose this model will receive training on the learning platforms, expectations, and coursework provided by the Collierville Virtual Academy.
Students with disabilities have also been given two options. Option one includes students with IEPs who attend traditional (in-person) instruction, while the second option includes students with IEPs who choose to participate in Collierville Virtual Academy or virtual instruction.
All Collierville students will receive a device for learning. The devices will be distributed to every student during the first two weeks of school.
Teachers will give students QR codes for account log-in information.
Students, staff, bus drivers/assistants, custodial staff and school nurses will be given special COVID-19 training. Everyone will be taught good hygiene habits, disinfecting procedures and more.
Collierville Schools said all students and staff will be given at least one cloth mask. All students (grades 3-12) and staff are required to wear a facial covering (for example, mask or shield) when 6-feet of social distancing protocols cannot be maintained.
Any student or staff member can elect to wear a face-covering at any time. Visitors in any Collierville Schools buildings, including Central Office, are required to wear masks/facial coverings.
The plan goes on to discuss mental health awareness, recess, social distancing, bus transportation and more. Read the document below for full details.
