Dangerous heat through late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain extremely hot and humid through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values around 110. Expect a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm is possible, mainly in west TN and north MS. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds south 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: Temperatures and humidity levels will remain high through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. The heat index will range from 105-110 or higher. A few showers or storms will be possible Thursday, mainly north of Memphis in west TN and northeast AR. The rain chance is lower and more isolated Friday. Lows each night will be in the mid to upper 70s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Lows will be in the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.