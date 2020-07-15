Expert discusses gym safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Shelby County Health Department has implemented tighter restrictions on several local businesses.
“We definitely want to be an example for our type of facility in the community and everybody do our best so that we can stay operating,” said Katie Boyle, Club Pilates ambassador.
Aside from enforcing county and CDC guidelines, Club Pilates in Memphis has also made some changes of their own.
“We have gone down to eight stations working in a class. Our previous class time was 50 to 55 minutes and we’ve now limited it to 45 so we have plenty of time in between classes to do a full studio wipe down,” said Boyle.
Dr. Jeff Warren with the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force says singing, physical exercise and loud talking are the top three ways the virus spreads.
“When you’re exercising, you’re going to be more likely pushing that virus out so you need your mask on,” said Warren.
Dr. Warren says it’s not impossible to work out with a mask on, and says he’s seen people at gyms working out without a mask.
“I would say gyms likely could be part of the problem and we need to make sure they are not because they are very important to the health of our community,” said Warren.
Dr. Warren says the spread of the virus is dependent on personal responsibility.
He says beauty shops and barbershops are a group of businesses adapting well.
“You’ve got to get an appointment, not too many people there, everyone is wearing a mask and washing their hands before they do anything,” said Warren. “You know, all those things mean they are probably not going to get shut down if we have to close things down because they are not part of the problem anymore.”
