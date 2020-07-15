Fans could be in the stands for 901 FC’s USL re-opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC will be back for its home re-opener on July 26 against Charlotte. It appears there could be fans in the AutoZone Park stands upon their return.
At least, that’s the indication team President Craig Unger is getting from the City of Memphis. “I would say we have had ongoing talks with the health department, some as early as this morning,“ said Unger.
“I feel confident on fans. We’ve still got some I’s to dot and T’s to cross to get there. I feel very good about the direction we’re headed in. Our plan is still being reviewed by them. To use a quote from them, it was ‘Well Received.‘”
Unger said he hopes to have a determination on fans by this time next week.
