901 FC ready for road reopener in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC becomes the first Memphis team to get back into actual game competition in more than four months. It’s been 128 days since the Boys in Blue last took the pitch at AutoZone Park for a match. They get back it it Wednesday night in the Re-Start of the United Soccer League after the long hiatus due to COVID-19.
Tim Howard, the legendary team USA Goaltender and 901 FC sporting director will start between the pipes in the match at Birmingham. Howard said he’s confident in the safeguards the team and the League have put in place, but “There’s a human element to all this as well, right?” said Howard.
“As we just saw in the NBA, they told everybody expressly not to go leave their rooms, and somebody left their room. I don’t know how you can control that unless you handcuff people to their rooms. So, I’m confident in the protocols that have been put in place. I’m confident in the protocols set and I hope our guys will do their best to follow them. But, it’s just constant reminders that we’re doing the right thing. constant reminders helping each other along. But, i think the protocols as set, are very good.”
Kickoff for 901 FC at Birmingham Legion FC is 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
