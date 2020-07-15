Federal report calls for Shelby County to add COVID-19 testing, set ‘trip wires’ to trigger immediate restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added 249 cases of COVID-19 to its tally Wednesday morning, with data from the Shelby County Health Department showing both acute care and ICU bed utilization at 90 percent and above. Of those in area ICUs, 32 percent are confirmed COVID-positive.
WMC Action News 5 is now getting a look at the report filed by a federal team, sent to Shelby County to try and get the area’s infection numbers down. The team came to Memphis right before the Fourth of July holiday.
The county was one of ten areas nationwide selected by the federal government for targeted intervention as a result of rising COVID-19 infection rates, with the belief that action by local governments could slow transmission.
“We don’t underestimate the importance of the visit we received prior to the Fourth of July,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Their team’s first recommendation included mandatory masking, which the health department immediately enacted county-wide. Officials also called for a “substantial” increase in community testing capacity, writing the county should “ensure the ability to test unscheduled drive-in and walk-in clients who have not made appointments.”
The team said the county must focus on reducing health disparities, noting surging cases among the Latinx and African-American populations. The team suggested creating two sub-committees to advise the COVID-19 task force on each affected community with specific outreach information.
The team cited the area’s growing infection numbers and wrote, “It is likely that hospital capacity will need to expand within the next two to four weeks.”
“We all realize the confirmed case rate is moving in the wrong direction, and we’re going to do everything we can, including what we know about social settings including bars and other social settings where we get evidence of transmission,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
The final suggestion from the federal officials concerned “trip wires” or “certain epidemiological standards that would immediately enact policy changes.”
County officials said Tuesday that a “trip wire” plan was under development and would be presented to municipal mayors Thursday for initial review. The federal report said the county government and its multiple municipalities created a “time delay for decision making.”
“The advantage of the trip wires is that it allows us to take action much more quickly,” said Haushalter. “It not only will look at actions we need to take potentially moving backward, but it’s also moving forward.”
The federal report said the “trip wires” could be used with respect to the number of cases, the opening and closing of testing sites, and the restrictions of size on various events or gatherings. The restrictions would be immediate.
“For example, if a certain number of new infections are diagnosed in a day, then an order would be issued that all bars, restaurants, and exercise facilities would be closed until the number of daily cases is lower than a pre-defined threshold,” the report states.
Haushalter said the standards will be shared with the public after being finalized with the county’s municipal leadership, terming the plan Back to Business 2.0.
“Enforcement is going to be much more critical moving forward,” she said. “So, how do we within Shelby County but also the city of Memphis and municipalities have sufficient staff to focus on specific businesses that are not adhering to the health directive or to provide technical assistance to those businesses.”
County officials said they closed bars and limited service restaurants entirely and restricted the hours of dine-in restaurant service based on the federal visit.
Two lawsuits have been filed by more than a dozen establishments shut down asking a judge to allow them to reopen.
